A 16-year-old boy was killed in an accident involving a lawn mower on Peaks Island.

Police say the teen was mowing lawns on the island around 4 Monday afternoon when he became trapped between the mower and a parked boat.

The boy was flown to the mainland but he could not be revived.

The teen's name has not been released.

In a statement, Portland Police passed along condolences to the boy's family and called the incident a "tragic accident."