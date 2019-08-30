Peach season underway at The Locust Grove in Albion

We're in the midst of peach season here in Maine.

So Friday we checked out The Locust Grove in Albion.

They have over 1,200 peach trees.

Co-owner Gordon Kenyon says it was a very long, cold winter but the peaches taste as good as ever.

"We have 15 varieties," said Kenyon. "And the reason I have the 15 varieties is so that the ripe at different times and it extends my season, because I sell primarily to the public and we do have some commercial outlets now."

If you'd like to taste them for yourself, visit The Locust Grove at 379 Quaker Hill Rd. in Albion from 3:00-5:30p.m.