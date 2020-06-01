Peaceful protest held in Waterville in the wake of George Floyd

Protests and rallies in the wake of George Floyd's death are reaching different communities around Maine.

More than one hundred peaceful protestors came together in downtown Waterville this afternoon.

The rally started at noon The Unitarian Church on Elm Street and spread to a neighboring street.

Organizers for the group Standing Together in Solidarity say this was their way of combating systemic racism.

"People of color who have been trying to tell us we need to do a better job. And it's white people's responsibility to take that on. And I can't say how gratified I am that so many people in Waterville have showed up," said Karen Heck, one of the rally's organizers.

Karen Heck adds that they will be doing a similar rally again tonight starting at 5:30 at the same spot.