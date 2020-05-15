Peace Officers Memorial Day observed quietly by departments across the state

Flags around the country are being flown at half staff Friday, May 15th, 2020 for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Since 1962, the day has honored police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

It also happens to be National Police Week.

Police departments across the state are holding small ceremonies to honor fallen officers.

A small group from the Augusta Police Department and other area agencies gathered at the Maine Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial near the State House.

Augusta PD chief Jared Mills says the gathering was under 10 people and took appropriate precautions.

“It was important to us as a group to represent all of our brothers and sisters in the state, to not let that go by with nothing happening. And you look and a lot of places have done their own little events on social media around the state which is great. For us, being in the capital city, it was easy to take ourselves and go right to the memorial."

One name was added to the memorial this year.

Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell died in April 2019 after being hit by a vehicle tire while helping a driver stopped on the interstate.

