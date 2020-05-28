Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act passes House, moves to Senate

A bill proposed by Senator Angus King could fix some issues with a federal loan program designed to support small businesses.

The Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act passed almost unanimously Thursday in the U.S. House.

The Paycheck Protection Program is geared towards helping small businesses stay afloat with forgivable loans during the pandemic.

The proposed legislation could make loans more flexible.

Senator King outlined some of the updated provisions.

“You had to have 75 percent of your expenses....had to be payroll and you had to make that all up between now and the middle of the summer. The problem is a lot of our businesses, like restaurants, are slowly bringing people back, but they won’t have them back in time. So, we extended the dates for that and also dropped the percentage. I'm not sure where the House landed. Really it's to make it more flexible to fit companies that didn’t fit within the first round."

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Lawmakers could talk about the proposal when they're back in session next week.