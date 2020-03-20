Pay what you can meatloaf lunch Friday at Spruce Head restaurant

A restaurant in Spruce Head is paying it forward with a Pay What You Can lunch Friday.

The Craignair Inn is offering a fresh, homemade meatloaf lunch between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The owners say those who've been laid off, can't work or don't have the same incomce as before the coronavirus pandemic, pay nothing.

As for other customers, the owners ask that you pay what you can. No questions will be asked.

You are requested to call ahead, that way they can have it ready for social distance delivery.

The phone number is 594-7644

