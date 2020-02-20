Paul LePage tells WAGM-TV he will again campaign to be Maine's governor

WAGM-TV spoke to former Governor Paul Lepage, and he shared that he will again run for the office of Governor here in the state of Maine.

In an interview alongside Former State Rep. Dale Craft who has recently thrown his hat in the Maine Congressional Race, LePage told WAGM-TV that he has regained residency in the state and will begin exploratory functions for a gubernatorial campaign effort.

LePage said Thursday morning, "You're very observant...the answer is YES! We are working on it. I wanna see what happens this year with the election. My wife and I have a home in Florida we are gonna be here in March and April and I won't go back until next winter but we're gonna be residents in Maine."