Paul LePage announces he will run again for Maine governor

Maine's Former Governor says he's going to run for the Blaine House again.

Paul LePage has hinted several times that he would throw his hat in the ring, but when pressed by Howie Carr during Carr's Radio Show on Wednesday, Lepage said he would “challenge” Governor Janet Mills in 2022.

Lepage says this weekend, he's coming back to Maine from Florida and will become a Maine resident again.

The former governor says he's worried about the way things are being handled when it comes to reopening our state.

Former Maine Governor, Paul LePage, said, "I am going to challenge Janet Mills or the Democratic Party in 2022, because in 2022, the state is going to be worse off than it was when I took over in 2010, and I do believe that I have the skill set to fix it."

We reached out to Governor Mills' Office for comment, but have yet to hear back.