Day, night, even weekends, you'll find Pat's Pizza in Machias making deliveries.

All for free.

Bill Burke owns the Pat's Pizza franchise in Machias. Throughout the week, he brings boxes and boxes of pizza to workers at Down East Community Hospital.

That includes their providers in Machias as well as Milbridge and Jonesport.

"It makes you feel pretty special when someone does something so totally unexpected," says DECH CEO Steve Lail.