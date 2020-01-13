CNN - New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested and cited for vandalism in Beverly Hills, California Saturday night.
Police say he jumped on a vehicle, damaging it.
He was cited for vandalism and released on a citation.
He's expected to appear in court on April 13th.
Edelman was named most valuable player in last year's super bowl.
Patriots wide receiver cited for vandalism
By CNN |
Posted: Mon 6:44 AM, Jan 13, 2020
