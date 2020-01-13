Patriots wide receiver cited for vandalism

CNN - New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested and cited for vandalism in Beverly Hills, California Saturday night.
Police say he jumped on a vehicle, damaging it.
He was cited for vandalism and released on a citation.
He's expected to appear in court on April 13th.
Edelman was named most valuable player in last year's super bowl.

 