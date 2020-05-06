Patriots help distribute 40,000 meals to veterans locally

The Food4Vets program distributed 43,000 meals today at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The New England Patriots teamed up with the Veteran and Military Support Foundation and Cross Insurance to help local veterans.

Veterans scheduled a pick-up ahead of time, and the food was safely loaded into their vehicles.

Each veteran was provided enough food for two weeks of three meals a day for two people.

Volunteers from Thrive Student Ministries were on hand to help since their mission trip was cancelled.

“I said absolutely, we’re in." Pencil Boone, pastor of Thrive Student Ministries recalls when he got a phone call from Cross Insurance. "So I got ahold of the kids that were supposed to go on our mission trip, and fifteen of them could come today, and so they’re here today. We’re serving. Just trying to give back in our own backyard again and it’s just really energizing.”

For upcoming distribution events in the state, you can visit 222cares.org and click on resources.