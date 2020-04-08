Passover will not be "passed over" amid coronavirus

There's still a Passover even during a pandemic.

That's what Rabbis across the country are reminding members of their community.

Passover starts Tuesday at sundown.

The holiday is a celebration night of the Jewish people's exodus from slavery in Egypt.

It's typically observed by holding a first and second Seder or feast that includes reading, telling stories, singing, and eating special foods.

A "pandemic pantry" may limit some on cooking a traditional meal, but Rabbi Darah Lerner of Congregation Beth El in Bangor says that's not a problem.

She says folks of faith should feast on what they can and concentrate instead on the story of Passover and its importance.

She says now is a good time to focus on that history.

Rabbi Darah Lerner, Congregation Beth El, said, "The power of this moment is to remind not just the Jewish people but in general of this thing that today we often call resiliency. We have been in difficult times before. We have even observed this holiday of liberation from difficult times, in difficult times before. I think one of the powers of this moment, is also to reflect on all of the times in history we have gotten through difficult times by reminding ourselves of big stories, reminding ourselves of the importance of family, friends, community and maintaining hope."

Many Rabbis are reminding communities the first Passover was also held in a quarantine of sorts.

Moses told Jews to stay home to protect their firstborn sons from the 10th plague.

As in biblical times, staying home is a way to protect a community from harm.

Rabbi Lerner says technology like Zoom and Facetime are making it easier to continue your celebration with family socially while remaining physically apart.