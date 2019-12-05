Passenger on board sailboat called 9-1-1 to report she was seasick, according to officials

The Coast Guard has now told us about the call that led to a two day search for a sailboat off Mount Desert Island last month.

We had previously been told it was a distress call that led to that search for the vessel named "Dove."

Now, Coast Guard officials say a passenger on board actually called 9-1-1 because she was cold, uncomfortable and seasick.

The boat was thought to be about 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island at the time.

The Coast Guard was eventually able to make contact with the sailboat, at that time reporting no problems, near New York.

A few days later, the boat had a broken mast, and was left in the waters off Virginia.

Another boat helped the crew to shore.