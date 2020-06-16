Passamaquoddy Tribal members mourning the loss of an elder

A master basket maker and Passamaquoddy elder has passed away after a brief illness.

Molly Neptune Parker was the matriarch of four generations of basket makers.

Parker received many awards in her lifetime for her craft.

She was honored in 2012 by the National Endowment for the Arts during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In addition to serving as a tribal leader, she was the founding member and current president of the Maine Indian Basket Makers Alliance.

Molly Neptune Parker was 81 years old.

