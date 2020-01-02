Passadumkeag man credits his lucky rock with helping him win $1 million

"I just got lucky I guess."

Blaine Marston says he's an optimist.

"I just had a feeling. I had a feeling."

A single Powerball ticket he purchased over the summer won him the chance, along with 300 others, to visit New York City on New Year's Eve for a crack at a million dollar prize. He took his brother, Josh Seeley, with him.

"He was kind of the voice of reason. I want you to think. You may not win this thing. I said Josh, I'm going to win it."

He says while talking with his brother, he spotted a fountain in their hotel lobby.

"I said, well, I'm going to pick up a lucky rock. So I picked up the rock and took it with me the whole time."

His confidence panned out when he won POWERBALL's First Millionaire of the Year drawing.

"I couldn't see the Powerball machine. My brother was down in the front row. I saw the expression on his face when they drew the Powerball, so I knew that we had won."

"Got up in front of everybody on national TV. It was pretty intense. I respect people who have to stand in front of a camera all the time."

After taxes, Marston will have around $700,000. He says he plans to donate some to charity and invest much of the rest.

"It hasn't really sunk in, but it's not going to change who I am."