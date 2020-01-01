Passadumkeag man credits his lucky rock with helping him win $1 million

A Passadumkeag man took home one million dollars last night as the first Powerball winner of 2020.

Blaine Marston credits his good fortune to his lucky rock.

Marston was one of 15 Powerball winners from Maine who won a trip to New York City as part of Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year promotion.

Marston won the live drawing that aired right after the ball drop.

The contest offered 300 people from across the country the opportunity to fly to New York for a chance to win one million dollars.

To qualify, Marston had to buy a Powerball ticket worth more than six dollars this summer.

Marston says he plans to invest some of the money.