Partners for Peace still able to provide resources

Partners for Peace is reminding everyone they are still able to help those who need services despite COVID-19.

They have been able to provide some resources online.

Also, staff and volunteers are available through Zoom and the 24 hour helpline.

Those at Partners for Peace are worried about people stuck at home in a domestic violence situation.

Casey Faulkingham, Community Response Team Leader said, “What we want is for friends and family to be checking in on each other, and if you are worried about someone, check in on them, and if you are not sure how to help, call our hotline.”

The number for the 24 hour hotline is 1-800-863-9909.