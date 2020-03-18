Partners for Peace closes offices, still able to help 24 hours a day

A non-profit helping those affected by abuse has closed its offices due to COVID-19. But, staff is still available by phone.

Partner for Peace's Bangor and Dover-Foxcroft Resource Centers are closed to the public until further notice.

All Outreach Office Hours have been canceled, including drop-in hours in Greenville, Milo, Millinocket, Dexter and at the University of Maine.

The Annual Meeting Dinner scheduled for March 19th has also been postponed.

In this time of social distancing, they recognize there is fear and concern within the community.

They want folks to know that they are just a phone call away, 24-7.

"Now more than ever we need people to spread the word about our helpline,” said Casey Faulkingham of Partners for Peace. “We need people to call us if you are concerned about someone you know who may be experiencing abuse in their home. And, if you yourself are in that situation, if you can get a free moment, take a walk, give us a call because we're always here."

Their 24-hour helpline is for anyone affected by abuse or violence, 1-800-863-9909.

