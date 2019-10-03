Non profit to hold events recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A non-profit that provides support services for anyone affected by violence and abuse is holding several events throughout the area this month.

Each year, Partners for Peace says they support more than 1,500 survivors and victims of domestic violence in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

To recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month, there was a dinner in Sangerville.

Around 50 people honored survivors and remembered those who lost their lives as a result of domestic violence.

Casey Faulkingham, Partners for Peace Team Leader, said, "Anyone can be affected by abuse and violence and it can be something that is really hard to talk about no matter how you were affected or why you were affected and we really want people to know that you are more than welcome to reach out to us anytime."

If you or someone you know needs support, you can call 1-800-863-9909.

Partners for Peace has a walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday at the Bangor waterfront. There's also one in Lincoln later this month too.

To register and find out more about the events, head to https://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/prevention/domestic-violence-awareness-month/