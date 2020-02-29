Participants raise thousands to send individuals with disabilities to summer camp

Volunteers braved cold waters for a good cause in Dedham at Camp CaPella.

It was the organization's 13th annual polar dip.

More than seventy people took part and plunged into frigid waters.

The event at Camp CaPella to raise money for the camp, which gives children with disabilities a chance to have their own camp experiences.

Organizers said a minute or two of cold is worth it because it helps others.

Joe Dowling, the Organizer, said, “The way I look at it is: I'm cold for maybe a minute or two, and I'm over it. These with their disabilities, they never get over them. They're life long issues that they have, and my being cold is real simple. Anybody who jumps in, I'm sure feels the same way. Once you jump in, get out, get warmed up, you're over it. So it's a real easy fundraiser."

According to their Facebook page, participants raised more than $22,000 to help send individuals with disabilities to camp this summer.