Part-time faculty member at USM testing positive for COVID-19

A part-time faculty member with the University of Southern Maine has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

Malloy said the faculty member alerted the university Tuesday afternoon that they had tested positive for the virus.

The faculty member does not maintain a presence on the USM campus but interacted with nine graduate students working in a local school district, Malloy said.

Malloy said university officials have been in touch with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the graduate students and the school district.

The faculty member is in isolation recovering, Malloy said.

Malloy said there is no need to close USM facilities at this time, but he did announce more aggressive steps to mitigate the impact of the virus.

Malloy said he has asked university system presidents to finalize plans by the end of Wednesday to have University of Maine System employees work remotely as much as possible, beginning Thursday.

Employees will work remotely until at least April 6.

Malloy said this does not mean the system is stopping operations. Plans to transition students to remote learning, announced last week, will continue but will be delayed by two days and begin on March 25.

Malloy also said the system's universities will continue to house and feed those who remain in residence halls. Research and other critical operations will also continue.