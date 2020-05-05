Part of Fort Knox in Prospect will open to the public

The non-profit Friends of Fort Knox runs the fort and Penobscot Narrows Observatory.

They were able to bring staff back with money from the Paycheck Protection Program.

They’ve obtained permission to partially open on May 8th.

The interior of the fort will be accessible but the visitor center, gift shop and observatory will all remain closed.

Events have been cancelled for the remainder of the month and later events are subject to change.

Dean Martin, executive director of Friends of Fort Knox says they're ready to open safely.

“The fort, most of that is outside, but there are still places of congregation that we’re gonna have to break it up and not have more than ten people gathering in any one location so we’re going to be putting one way flooring, routing signage. We’re gonna put an up stairwell a down stairwell. We’re gonna have hand sanitizer. We’re gonna clean the bathrooms just that much more.”

They’re looking for volunteers as well. Visit fortknoxmaine.com for more information.