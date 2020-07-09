Parks and rec departments helping Mainers take part in backyard campouts

Families all over the state won't be going far to sleep under the stars this weekend including in Glenburn.

The Maine Recreation and Park Association is sponsoring the first Maine Backyard Campout.

They're joined by 25 parks and recreation departments throughout the state.

July is National Parks and Recreation Month and they say they picked this weekend to celebrate it.

They say the mission of the event echoes what parks and rec teams work to promote every day.

It's all about encouraging families to get outdoors and enjoying all camping has to offer right in their own backyard.

"If we, as rec directors, can at least encourage families to get out and enjoy what they have in right around them is about all we can do right now with all the guidelines and everything else," said Carey Besse, Glenburn Parks and Recreation Director.

The Maine Recreation and Park Association will have fun prizes plus tips and ideas for your perfect campout.

Visit MERPA.org for all the info.