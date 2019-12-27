Parkman woman helping folks get healthy and fit in 2020

Now that the holidays are winding down, many among us are thinking of health goals they want to set in 2020.

A woman from Parkman is helping folks set them, and keep them.

"If we're able to make choices to prolong our lives and be healthier, it makes us an asset not only to our families but to our community,” said Margaret Cancelliere of Parkman.

Margaret is a foodie of sorts.

About 14 years ago, she was encouraged to change her diet and lifestyle after her being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

After facing some challenges with the disease, she came to terms with how important food is to our bodies.

"Our bodies are designed to fight for itself and if we give it a proper environment, it will do just that,” explained Canelliere.

Last year she started serving a vegan lunch in the Guilford United Methodist Church once a week.

Her goal was to educate the community on healthy eating habits.

Now, she hopes to do that with a program she’s rolling out in the New Year called “The Maine Meltdown.”

"We're going to have some cooking classes, said Cancelliere. “We're going to have some educational topics. There's going to be folders for each person that signed up. They're going to keep a tablet and we're going to be interacting in our small group that has signed up to encourage each other."

Margaret says it’s her passion to see people take the appropriate steps to improve their health.

“A lot of things we have are habits and addictions, and we like them but, they in the long run can cause a lot of disease and sickness,” said Cancelliere. “So, I encourage people to take this as a joyous experience, and to go into this with expectations of good things but to also be patient with yourself."

The program will begin January 8th and run through April.

Margaret hopes that in addition to the education this program will bring, she’s also hoping that folks will find some discipline in their diet throughout the winter months.

"We're not all dressed the same way but the diet will affect and help each person even though their situation is different,” said Cancelliere. “It could be something that changes your life. It has mine, and for the better. I am really grateful for it."

The program is free.

To learn more about the program email: sjcartwright@myfairpoint.net.

