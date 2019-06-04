Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Maine lawmakers to act on gun control

A survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida last year was at the State House Tuesday to talk about gun laws.

David Hogg says Maine needs to act on gun legislation, particularly the "red flag" bill that's in the Legislature now.

Hogg and the Maine chapter of the organization March for Our Lives met with lawmakers to discuss this issue.

He warned legislators that if they don't support gun legislation, young voters will vote them out.

"We know that Maine has some of the weakest gun laws in the country," said Hogg. "And what I hope we don't wait for is another instance of gun violence or another instance of a terrorist committing a mass shooting in the state of Maine before it's too late. So I think it's important to realize that we can act now before there's a horrible event that gets us mobilized around this issue for us to take action."

Hogg then hosted an event Tuesday afternoon at a high school in Portland urging young people to vote based on gun policies.