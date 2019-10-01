Parking near the concerts in Bangor paid off for local non-profits

What started as a way to help with parking turned into a giant fundraiser.

Bangor Savings Bank announced Tuesday how much money they raised through their *Parking with a Purpose* program for Waterfront Concerts.

$45,000 was collected from people using the garage to park during the concert series.

Company officials say when they realized some parking would be taken away when they built their garage and building near Main Street, the program was really a no-brainer.

They'd let concertgoers park in their garage, charging $20 a car, with 100% of the proceeds split among 18 local non-profits.

"It was really great, too. We had such a positive experience with the whole program. We were unsure, being our first time and our first session with the concert series. It was definitely a positive experience. It exceeded our expectations in a number of ways," said Kate Rush, Bangor Savings Bank's Director of Community Relations.

We're told they learned a lot through the process and plan to bring the program back next year.