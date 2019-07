If you'll be in Bar Harbor for the 4th, you won't have to pay for parking.

After many residents complained about the parking fees town council met Monday night.

Councilors voted to waive enforcement of the town's new parking plan for the holiday.

Normally, paid parking is enforced from 9 in the morning until 8 at night Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 Sundays from mid-May until the end of October.

For details and maps about that plan, visit barharbormaine.gov.