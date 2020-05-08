Parker Ridge Retirement Community making some noise to thank healthcare workers, first responders

​A retirement home in Blue Hill has found a fun way to keep spirits alive during the pandemic.

Residents and staff members at Parker Ridge Retirement Community are making some noise to thank healthcare workers and first responders.

They decided to stand outside on their balconies and front lawns banging pots and pans.

It was also a way to bring residents together and remind them they are not alone.

“That was a wonderful way for them to see each other. Hey we are still here. We are in this together, and I think it meant a lot to the staff too. Just to do something together and try to keep the spirits up.”

Staff members say they plan to continue to make some noise as long as the pandemic is happening.