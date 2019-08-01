Park with splash pad opens in Bangor

There's a new place in Bangor for kids to stay cool.

Earlier this week, Bangor Housing opened the Capehart Playpark on Davis Road to the public.

The park features a playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, basketball court, and a splash pad.

There is still more work to be done including finishing the parking area and basketball court.

"We opened it up because the playground was safe, and the splash pad was ready to go." says Charles Lever, an employee of Bangor Housing. "But we still are under a little bit of construction, so we have a couple days that we're going to be closed for construction for some updates. Check our Facebook for that. @BangorHousing"

After construction is finished, the park will be open from 8AM to dusk.

The official grand opening and block party is planned for August 22nd.

For updates and specific information visit the Bangor Housing Facebook page or website.