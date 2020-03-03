Paris Fire Department back to full strength

Last week, 18 of Paris’s firefighters resigned at once.

One of the firefighters says the group did it to support the fire chief, who made a decision about personnel that was overturned by the Town Manager.

The chief is the only full time member of the department, and the others are paid on call.

On Monday, the Paris Fire Auxiliary and other supporters of the fire department stood outside holding signs supporting the fire chief and those firefighters who resigned.

Paris Fire Chief, Mark Blaquiere said, "I want to thank all you guys and the town for supporting the fire department. We have a great department here we are going to move forward."

Members of the select-board declined to comment.

