Parents mourn daughter lost in Alabama tornado

It’s been a dark 24 hours for the family and friends of Taylor Thornton, a 10-year-old who died when tornadoes hit Lee County Sunday afternoon.

Described as having a smile that lit up a room, Taylor loved to ride horses, school, her friends - and most of all, God. Her mother, Ashley Thornton, is shattered, and still in disbelief she has to bury her child.

“She was a very sweet, loving child, innocent as she could be,” Ashley said. “No mean bone in her body whatsoever.”

Ashley said Taylor had gone camping with a friend, and she was expected home Sunday afternoon. She was still at her friend’s home in Beauregard when the tornado hit.

When the Thorntons couldn’t get in touch with their daughter, Taylor’s father went to the friend’s home.

“He said there was nothing left,” Ashley said. “He saw her first, the best friend, comforted her.”

A sheriff’s deputy confirmed his daughter did not survive.

“They kept trying to get David to leave, but he said the only way I am leaving is with her,” Ashley said. “He carried her out from where she was at.”

Taylor is one of three children killed in this storm that claimed 23 lives total. Taylor’s friend survived, but she’s being treated in Birmingham.

