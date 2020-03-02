Parents of Waterville child shot in drive-by looking for answers

Looking for answers and justice for their daughter.

Those are the words the parents of a little girl shot during a drive-by shooting in Waterville told TV5 Monday.

I spoke with them from the hospital in Portland where Emah Frost is recovering.

"We keep thinking it's a nightmare that we can't wake up from," said Frost.

A nightmare that began the instant Davina Petchonka and Chuck Frost heard gunshots in their apartment on Friday night. They were in the kitchen of their Waterville apartment and their two young daughters including seven-year-old Emah were in the next room.

"They decided they were going to go in their bedroom and play and we had a couple of friends up visiting us and we were sitting in the kitchen and the next thing you hear is 'pop pop pop' she asked me if it sounded like a gunshot," said Frost.

"I heard the noise and I freaked out and I said 'what the hell was that' and I realized and I went towards the sound which was in their room and it's when I saw her and she was just kind of standing looking at me and so I ran toward her and grabbed her shirt and I scooped her up and took her to the kitchen and told them to call 911 and I put a towel on her until everybody shows up," said Petchonka.

"This is not something that any child should have to endure. Ever," said Frost.

Emah continues to fight even with the bullet still inside her chest.

"It's lodged in her vertebrae. It missed her spinal cord by an inch. It pierced her right lung so she is on oxygen," said Frost.

Her parents saying they are grateful she's alive.

"I thought I was going to lose her. I really did. She's trying so hard to make it through this," said Petchonka.

Now they want answers about what happened in a home they will not be returning to.

They say it's just too scary for their daughter.

"They need to be caught and put away. That way no other family has go through this," said Frost.

Police continue to investigate and Emah's parents hope anyone with information will contact authorities.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Emah Frost's name.

More than $13,000 has been raised so far, support the couple says they are truly thankful for.