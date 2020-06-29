Parents charged after 9-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police say

The parents of a 9-month-old child are facing charges after the child overdosed on fentanyl last week, according to Auburn police.

Police said officers responded to an apartment on Washington Street on Friday after receiving a call that the child was unresponsive.

The child was taken to a hospital where doctors used Narcan to revive the child.

Police said they searched the apartment where the child lived and found a powder consistent with fentanyl. The power was tested and came back positive as fentanyl, investigators said.

The child’s parents, Matthew Mcleod, 30, and Valene St. Onge, 29, were interviewed and arrested at the hospital.

They were charged with furnishing schedule “W” drugs. St. Onge was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said bail was set at $1,000, and the child was removed from their custody.