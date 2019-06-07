Parents accused of killing daughter in Stockton Springs to have separate trials

The parents of a 10-year-old girl murdered in Stockton Springs will have separate trials.

A judge made that decision Thursday in the case of Sharon and Julio Carrillo.

They are charged with the death of Marissa Kennedy in February of last year.

Court documents show the girl died as a result of battered child syndrome.

The judge also rejected a request by Sharon Carrillo's lawyers to suppress some of the statements she made to authorities, including a taped confession in which Sharon admitted to abusing her daughter.

That can now be used in court.

Sharon Carrillo's lawyers pushed for separate trials, saying she was abused by Julio.

In a hearing last month, she testified she had a brief encounter with Julio in between interviews with authorities.

She said Julio whispered in her ear to take 50-percent of the blame for Marissa's death.

Sharon told the judge she was scared her husband would hurt her if she didn't.

The judge's ruling found that information was not credible.

He also determined authorities did not trick her in to confessing, instead Sharon volunteered the information and she understood what she was saying to police.

A Waldo County court clerk tells us Julio Carrillo's case is set for jury selection August 8th. Sharon Carrillo's case is tentatively set to go on trial in December.

