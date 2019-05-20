Paramedics honored at annual Emergency Medical Services Awards ceremony

The annual Emergency Medical Services Awards were held Monday at the State House.

Paramedics and other EMS officials were honored for their work in the field.

A special award was given to paramedic Evan Sisley for his work caring for President George H.W. Bush for the five years leading up to his death.

Paramedics were also honored for excellence in EMS, merit, and lifetime achievement.

"It's a huge honor to be selected for this, and be nominated, by one of my crew members," said award recipient Basil Mahaney, Service Chief of Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service. "Obviously we strive to always strive to do a good job. And in EMS, it's all about helping people and trying to be excellent at your job and make sure that you're providing the best service that you can to the public."

"This means a lot to me," said award recipient Amanda Chretien, EMS Director and Captain of Newport Fire. "I've been doing this for 19 years, and I've always been day to day just trying to go out and do my job because I love it, and to know that someone out there saw enough in me to nominate me for this award means a whole bunch."

After the event, there was a wreath placing ceremony at the EMS Memorial and Education site.