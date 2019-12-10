Paper crafting event promotes wellness

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging held a pop-up paper crafting class.

Participants learned how to create unique ornaments by folding and cutting paper.

The event was led by volunteers.

They say it’s one of many programs offered designed to promote wellness.

“There's physical there's emotional there's social wellness. And so we try to make sure that we're hitting all of those facets as best we can and this is just another opportunity to bring people together to be social and crafty and have a few laughs.”

For a full calendar of events and more information you can call 941-2865 or visit eaaa.org