Paper company fires up boiler at Old Town mill

Steam emissions seen in the sky recently prove that the Old Town mill is no longer idle.

ND Paper posted on its facebook page that the Number 5 package boiler was fired up this week.

They say this is the first piece of major operating equipment to run in the mill since it shut down in October 2015.

Company officials say the mill will now be self-supplied with heat with no reliance on the portable units they'd been using.

The re-start of the shuttered mill is expected to create more than a hundred jobs at the site and hundreds more in the region.