Panel to question officials about surveillance allegations

A legislative committee intends to question Maine law enforcement officials about allegations of illegal surveillance that were raised in a whistleblower lawsuit.

A co-chair says the Criminal Justice Committee and Public Safety Committee must question Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck about the allegations against the Maine Intelligence Analysis Center.

A trooper claimed in the lawsuit that the center gathered and stored intelligence on gun buyers, power line protesters, and employees of a camp for Israeli and Arab teens.

Rep. Charlotte Warren, a Democrat from Hallowell, said the allegations cannot be ignored.