Panel talks about the struggle for suffrage at the Blaine House

Folks filled the first floor of the Blaine House Thursday afternoon to listen to a panel discuss the struggle for suffrage by historically marginalized groups.

The event was held in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote.

It was put on by the League of Women Voters of Maine and Maine Citizens for Clean Elections.

They highlighted the struggles for suffrage different groups have faced.

"Today we're focusing on what we can learn from the movements for women's suffrage, civil rights for African Americans and Native Americans, and what those movements have had in common with each other, and also the places where they've clashed with each other, and where we can learn more about working together in the future," said Anna Kellar, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Maine and Maine Citizens for Clean Elections.

The group says they're working on ways to make voting even more accessible in Maine.