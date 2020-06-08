Pandemic doesn't stop Maine's seniors from graduating

Many high-school seniors across the state received their diplomas this weekend.

But it wasn't the usual pomp and circumstance.

Richmond Class Speaker Samuel DeRaps says, "In true 2020 fashion we are graduating in the midst of a global pandemic."

"Well it was certainly not traditional to say the least," said Brewer High School Principal Brent Slowikowski.

Parking lot ceremonies, drive through celebrations and being passed diplomas under plexiglass.

The class of 2020 had to do things a bit differently.

"The students left here March 13th. It was a Friday. They had no idea they weren't coming back. They had no idea the academic awards assembly was going to be wiped out, their senior prom was going to be wiped. All of these things that we traditionally do to kind of celebrate the students and wrap up the end of the year, those things were missing," says Slowikowski.

Despite a challenging senior year...these graduates have persevered.

MDI High School Class Speaker Winslow Jefferey said, "I mean the future looks pretty great. Maybe getting out of this quarantine one day, getting off this rock, getting to see the world. Given the situation right now, it seems like we can really only go up from here."

School staff say it was important these graduate had their day.

Slowikowski says, "We're very proud of them and they way they've handled, not just this but it's been a tough year for our senior class and the way they've handled adversity with class and grace, we wanted to make sure we celebrated that."

From us here at TV 5, congratulations to the class of 2020