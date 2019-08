A Palmyra man who sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl has been sentence to eight years in prison.

59-year-old David Freeman pleaded guilty last week to gross sexual assault. Charges of unlawful sexual contact were dismissed.

Police confronted Freeman two years ago about allegations he abused the girl, a relative of a girlfriend.

Then Freeman took off out of state.

Detectives looked for Freeman for about a year and found him last summer in Pennsylvania.