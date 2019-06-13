Palmyra crash sends woman to a hospital

Police say distracted driving and speed may be what caused an accident in Palmyra.

Just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon, officials say 61-year-old Rachel Bryant of Saint Albans was trying to make a left turn onto Madawaska Road when 21-year-old Devin Corson of Palmyra slammed into the rear of her car.

Police say Bryant’s car then went into oncoming traffic and a tractor-trailer struck her vehicle.

Bryant was taken to Sebasticook Valley hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Corson was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.