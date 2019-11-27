Palmyra couple charged with arson after allegedly setting own truck on fire

A couple from Palmyra has been charged with arson in connection with a fire in late September.

Authorities say 51-year-old Ann Hicks and 54-year-old Thomas Carlton set the fire to collect insurance money.

Their pick-up truck was found abandoned on the Pond Road in St. Albans.

Police say the couple called to report it had been stolen.

When it was located a short time after that report, the truck was destroyed by flames.

They are also charged with conspiracy to commit arson, insurance fraud and filing a false public alarm.