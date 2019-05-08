Paid time off bill gets approval from Maine House

After a recent unanimous vote in the Senate, the Maine House voted Wednesday in favor of a bill to provide most Maine workers paid sick time.

It applies to companies with more than 10 employees, which some lawmakers estimate covers 85% of Maine workers.

Employees earn one hour of paid time off for every 40 hours they work, up to 40 hours annually.

The bill is a bipartisan compromise over discussions throughout this entire session.

"This is both parties saying it's important that Mainers have time to rest, to get better, and to be with their families," said Rep. Michael Sylvester, D-Portland, House Chair of the Labor committee.

"The bill in its original form was a way overreach," said Rep. Dick Bradstreet, R-Vassalboro, a member of the Labor committee. "It would have been way too expensive for Maine businesses. I'm not really crazy about how the bill came out even today with the compromise, but it's much better than it would have been. And given the makeup of the Legislature and the Governor's office, I think it's probably a very good compromise that we came to."

If passed, the law won't kick in until 2021 to allow companies time to adapt.