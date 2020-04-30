Page created to help get all your favorite craft beer

​Maine Brew and Bev Guide is trying to help you get all your favorite craft beer and beverages in a safe way.

They have created a list of breweries that show their home delivery schedules, pick ups and take out information.

The page gets updated multiple times a day.

These breweries are from all over the state.

Stanley Rintz said, “So they can go to a brewery and know they are open either during the week or the weekends and they can safely pick up their beer. Each one has their own requirements whether you have to call ahead of just show up.”

To see the full list of breweries across the state go to mainebrewguide.com.