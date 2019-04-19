Paddlers preparing for Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

Paddlers were preparing today for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

They were doing "sprints" where the rapids are more difficult.

Many folks showed up to test the water.

Hosted by Bangor Parks and Rec, it's the largest paddling event in New England.

"We think there is about a mile long runt through these rapids they call the Shopping Carts and it is one of the bigger rapids on the race so it gives us a chance to try it out. We paddle in southern New England and we know the quality of canoeist up here in Maine is at another level so that is also a challenge."

If you don't feel like going out to see the event, TV-5 will have live coverage starting at 10 tomorrow morning.

