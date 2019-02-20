PVHS Howlers #1 fan cheers on team courtside

One of the things that makes Maine's High School Basketball Tournament so unique is the tremendous community support the teams receive.

For the Penobscot Valley Howlers - that support is a two way street - evidenced by their manager and number one fan, Brandon Smart.

"I came for the tournament," Brandon informed us on Tuesday.

He was born at 28 weeks and has Cerebral Palsy. We last caught up with him in July of 2017.

"It was two years ago," said his father Robert. "Yeah, he had a long stay in the hospital, over 200 and something days in the hospital, and the town actually had a parade for him when he came home."

Robert added that "The kids made him a part of whatever they do throughout the years. They made him the manager from sixth grade on, and they make sure that he's a part of what they do. It's been great for him."

It's that connection between Brandon and his classmates that has him in the best seat in the house to watch his team.

"Penobscot Valley Howlers," he said. "My favorite part is I get to sit courtside."

"He is an inspiration to us," said PVHS coach Jeremy Durost. "When our kids are having a bad day, they can look over at Brandon and see the struggles he's gone through, and he still smiling and he still supporting. Everything he does is for these programs. He really loves the programs. Backs them 100% and he wants to be right courtside and field side of every single game."

"Meant a lot because I'll never be able to get to watch him go out and play on this floor, but I get to be here courtside to watch his friends that made him a part of what they do, and I've had the privilege of watching them grow up," said Robert.

While the boys team lost on Tuesday, the girls won their game and will be back on the court Friday with a chance to punch a ticket to championship Saturday.

Brandon will be there.