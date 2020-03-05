PUC votes against stipulations regarding sale of Emera Maine to Canadian company

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has voted against a set of stipulations regarding the sale of Emera Maine to the Canadian company ENMAX.

The proposed sale would change the electricity provider for more than 150,000 customers in eastern and northern Maine.

Two of the PUC members expressed concerns about future funding for needed improvements to Emera infrastructure.

They say those concerns are based on the revenue and credit rating outlook for ENMAX if the sale were to go through.

Emera Maine officials say the sale would still allow their company to make operational decisions at a local level and jobs would not be impacted.

ENMAX officials say they will continue to work with the PUC and other agencies as the regulatory process moves forward.