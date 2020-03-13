St. Joseph Healthcare Emergency Dept. prepares as the number of coronavirus cases could grow

A yellow tent is outside of the St. Joseph Healthcare emergency department in Bangor.

It's a preparedness drill for now.

Medical officials say they want the public to know this is to help them get prepared should they see an influx of patients needing to be tested for COVID-19.

They say they could test there in the tent and triage patients there.

They say with the coronavirus situation changing as rapidly as it is, they need to be flexible with their protocol and procedures every day.

Dr.Jonnathan M. Busko, Emergency Medicine Physician, said, "Part of that is our planning and then part of that is actually doing our plans, putting equipment out and thinking about how we can use it, either the way we planned or in really new and innovative ways so that we can make sure patients are getting the treatment they need and they are getting it quickly and effectively, keeping them and people in the medical population safe."

The tent will remain up outside of the emergency department as they continue to evaluate the situation.