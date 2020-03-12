Cruise ships still on track to dock in Bar Harbor come late April

Cruise ships will dock in Bar Harbor for now because the committee says it's too soon to cancel the first scheduled ship at the end of April.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard were there and representatives from our Senators King and Collins Offices to talk about what this could mean with COVID-19 a threat.

Folks were understandably concerned about people possibly carrying it and spreading the illness here.

U.S. Coast Guard and town officials talked about the screening process for passengers and crew including a possible COVID-19 testing machine onboard ships at some point.

Some residents were still concerned about what it means for them and the tourists that travel here each year.

"We talk about protecting all the people that come here to and our reputation. And then there is us you know. And we all have a lot of elderly people in this community and in Maine."

"Public health services get involved an immediately we'll board the ship screen the passengers. There's all these protocols that are already in place. the coronavirus has placed a higher level of scrutiny."

A General COVID-19 task force will be on the docket for the upcoming town council meeting happening next week.